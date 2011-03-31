Some Candid Advice For Building A Business

Craig Ballantyne is a stud. Aside from being in incredible shape and one of the most sought-after experts in the fitness industry, Craig also runs a 7-figure business, entirely online. It generates significant wealth, and also provides him the freedom to live and work anywhere in the world.



I think so highly of Craig’s knowledge and talents that I asked him to be a guest speaker at our recent offshore workshop in Panama– (his sessions were standing-room only) as well as to be an instructor at the Sovereign Man Liberty and Entrepreneurship Camp that we held last summer in Europe.

Like many of my friends, Craig is an Atlas 400 member*, so I tend to spend time with him in unique settings around the world. When he’s not travelling, he lives in Toronto, and he sat down with me recently to talk about how anyone can build a business online.

He now writes a free, daily blog that I encourage you to check out, InternetIndependence.com; Craig gives it to you straight, he doesn’t fill your head full of the fist-pumping hype– building a business, online or otherwise, takes hard work and dedication. Craig will be the first to tell you that.

On his site, and in this interview, Craig provides a lot of clear strategies and ideas that people can use to develop their own businesses. This is not a ‘one-size fits all’ model, but rather an approach to properly identify how you can add value, plus specific tactics to get ahead quickly.

Incidentally, I write frequently about building trusted networks with strong, like-minded, talented people; as a close friend and fellow Atlas member, Craig is in my network. We often say that ‘who you know’ can be more important than ‘what you know’. Craig is an example of how ‘who you know’ can vastly improve ‘what you know.’

I hope you enjoy the interview.

* We’ve been receiving a lot of emails lately asking ‘What is the Atlas 400 Club?’ In short, it’s a private group designed to build deep relationships among successful, like-minded individuals. I personally get more out of it than almost anything else that I’ve been involved in.

I could probably go on for pages about this… so what we’ve decided to do is hold a live call next week on Tuesday, April 5th at 3pm Eastern time for anyone who might be interested. You can read more about the club and sign up for the call here.

