Some Big Momentum Tech Stocks That Everyone Loves Got Slammed Yesterday

REUTERS/Brendan McDermidThe Nasdaq Market site in New York’s Times Square.
Markets dropped a bit yesterday. And they’re lower again today.
Something to watch is that yesterday some of the big momentum tech stocks really got hammered.
Tesla fell another 10%, and is now down 37% from its recent highs.
Facebook fell 6.49%.
Netflix lost 2.28%.
LinkedIn lost 3.89%.
Anyway, these are just a few stocks to take note of. Will be worth watching the direction of these market darlings.
