Some Big Momentum Tech Stocks That Everyone Loves Got Slammed Yesterday

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The Nasdaq Market site in New York’s Times Square.

Markets dropped a bit yesterday. And they’re lower again today.

Something to watch is that yesterday some of the big momentum tech stocks really got hammered.

Tesla fell another 10%, and is now down 37% from its recent highs.

Facebook fell 6.49%.

Netflix lost 2.28%.

LinkedIn lost 3.89%.

Anyway, these are just a few stocks to take note of. Will be worth watching the direction of these market darlings.

