Why Some Bankers Are Privately Happy When Their Colleagues Get Laid Off

With layoffs hitting Wall Street left and right, you would think everyone in finance would be totally grim, right? Not so fast.



A banker we spoke to recently didn’t seem phased by it in private. We asked him why.

The reason, the banker explained, is when he does a deal with his smaller team, it might mean a bigger share from the deal fees for him.

“We don’t need a whole army on a deal,” he said.

Now when banks make money, some of that money has to go to the shareholders and some to employees.

The point the banker is making here is actually really depressing.

When times are good, you have more employees making more money and working on more deals.

All this shows is how people are fighting for a piece of a shrinking pie.

