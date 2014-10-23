Some Bank Of America Customers Claim Apple Pay Is Double-Charging Them

Apple Pay has had its first major glitch, it seems.

Some Bank Of America customers were being double charged for payments made with Apple Pay, according to alerts from Bloomberg.

Bank of America says it will refund people for the extra charges.

We’ve reached out to both Bank of America and Apple, and we’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.

Apple Pay launched on Monday via the iOS 8.1 update for iPhones and iPads. Apple Pay allows iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus owners to purchase items by holding their phones to an NFC receiver and placing their thumbs on their iPhone’s fingerprint sensor.

