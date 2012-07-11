Some Awful Stock Market behaviour

Photo: Flickr / Lunauna
The headlines of the indices may not be that bad, but there are some ugly carcasses out there in the stock market right now.A reader sent us the following note…
—–
Look at this list of companies where their shares plunged on earnings/guidance recently. This is very concerning action. This is what hedge funds are talking about in full-force. Terrible earnings and guidance in diverse industries. Tech, consumer, and we know commodities are plunging. Ripple effects will be terrible
HHGreg – 21% drop
Nike – 9%+ drop
Dell – 17% drop
OCZ Technology – 9% drop (after-hrs tonight)
Mako Surgical – 43% drop
Informatica – 27% drop
Cummins – 9% drop
Acme Packet – 14.4% drop
WD-40 Corp – 4.4% drop
Shaw Group – 9% drop
Patriot Coal – Bankruptcy
Alcoa – 4.4% drop when they beat earnings/rev estimate! people need cars but not for long as jobs are about to disappear
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.