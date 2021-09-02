Some Australian companies are looking to allow only vaccinated workers to return to the office

Salesforce CEO Pip Marlow. (Peter Braig / Nine)

Some Australian companies are looking to let only fully vaccinated workers return to the office when lockdowns end.

US technology giant Salesforce and ASX-listed software firm Altium are both looking at a staged approach.

Altium CEO Aram Mirkazemi said the company would be guided by regulations in Australia, but was keen to require vaccinations for those returning to the office.

Rather than mandating all staff to get the jabs, the local arm of US technology giant Salesforce and ASX-listed software firm Altium both find a staged approach to repopulating offices better suited to accommodate the lagging vaccine rollout in Australia.

Salesforce has a 2000-strong workforce in Australia. Its staff has been mainly working from home in recent times, and the head of its Australian operations, Pip Marlow, said the company was considering vaccination requirements alongside testing offers for COVID-19 and capacity limits for its offices.

“I don’t think it’s really a simple yes or no answer,” Ms Marlow said when asked whether the $US241 billion ($331 billion) company would follow the lead of Qantas and SPC to mandate vaccinations for Australian employees.

“I’ve got employees with health issues which impact the time of their vaccinations and with immunosuppressant issues [and need safety at work].”

Ms Marlow said she is closely watching Salesforce’s “phased approach” in the United States, where staff volunteer to come back into the office and have to be double-vaccinated to do so.

“What that looks like is to come back into the office you volunteer to come back in, and you are double-vaccinated to come back in,” she says. “We’re also using our technology to help manage that process so when you do come back in, it’s as COVID-safe as possible,” she added, citing Salesforce’s workflow software to manage staff schedules for space capacity and to process health attestations.

The tech giant is requiring some COVID-19 testing in the United States and asking staff to disclose their body temperature and any symptoms they might have.

“We really don’t have all the answers here, but what we do know is that when we do reopen in our offices here our number one priority is: can we do it in a way that is safe for our people and our customers?” Ms Marlow said. “How do we leverage technology to help make that safe and to operate in that new COVID environment where contract tracing and contactability is going to be way more important than ever before?”

ASX-listed software maker Altium is also looking to its offices in the United States for a guide to reopen safely.

Chief executive Aram Mirkazemi said requiring employees to be vaccinated if they want to return to the office was “working well” for the $4 billion company in the United States.

“We don’t have mandatory vaccinations,” he said. “However, we ask that those who want to work at the office to be vaccinated to come to the office. It is an honour-based system, we don’t enforce it, but that’s the understanding that we have.”

Mr Mirkazemi said the company would be guided by regulations in Australia, but was keen to require vaccinations for those returning to the office.

“I think our principles, if we have an option, would remain that way,” he said. ”Australia is a little different in the way that it has approached COVID, and we very much respect that. And if that is the way that it’s going to be done in Australia, we will certainly support it.“

