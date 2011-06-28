Some Android News

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider
As a self proclaimed Android fanboy, I thought I’d talk about a couple things I’m excited about in Android land.1 – Android is seeing 500k activations a day and that number is growing 4.4% week over week. More users means a stronger platform and hopefully more and better apps. I’ve added at least a dozen awesome android apps over the past few weeks.
2 – We’ve got a new flagship Android handset coming out. I love my Nexus S but the new Nexus Prime seems even better. I love the idea of scrapping the menu buttons from the bottom of the device and replacing it with more screen real estate. I also love the idea of naming a phone after a transformer.
Over the past six months I have watched my wife and two partners move from Blackberry to Android. None of those decisions was easy and without some pain. But I think they are all quite happy with the decisions and the Android platform. The Gotham Gal couldn’t imagine a phone without a physical keyboard so she is on the HTC G2. One of my partners is on the Nexus S and the other is on the orignal Nexus. I’m going to get him a Nexus Prime when it comes out.
It is fun being on a platform that is growing rapidly, improving with every software build, and attracting lots of new developers and applications.
Related articles
- Samsung Nexus Prime to be first Ice Cream Sandwich phone? (slashgear.com)
- Samsung to make next Nexus device, the Nexus Prime? (intomobile.com)
Read more posts on A VC »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.