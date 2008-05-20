Google Grades The Android Losers (GOOG)

Say this for Google and its Android Developer Challenge: The folks running the make-your-own-mobile-app contest were awfully thorough.



Google only gave out cash to 50 of the 1,788 applications it received — less than 3% of the pool. But the rest of the applicants got a consolation prize: A ranking, based on a (surprise!) proprietary Google algorithm.

The Android judges ranked each applicant on four categories — Effective Use, Polish, Indispensability, and Originality — then gave them a blended score, divided into quadrants. Those scores are private, but several of the chattier applicants decided to share their rankings (via AndroidGuys), and we’ve sorted them by percentile (which is as precise as Google got).

No surprise that there are more people who are willing to report their scores from the top category than any others. And bravo to the two brave souls at the bottom who shared theirs.

Top 25th Percentile:

aAOLT

AdChips

AndNav!

Athena

Atorch

AutoHTN

Bubbles

Cleek

DateLocate

DroidCaddie

FacePass

Five

FluidNexus

g2code 4 Android

G-Feed

JobView2

LiveVision

MyEuzenius

OpenIntents

Snap!

SnipSnap

Snowball Date Single

25th-50th Percentile:

AndroidDMS

Density

Findroid

PixDroid

SlashWars

Traveloid

50th-75th Percentile

AndroidCM

Android-Geocast

BabelFish

Hey Taxi!

Let’s Play Golf

SlideME Applications Manager

Bottom 25th Percentile:

Duo

EDU Blaster Game

