Google Grades The Android Losers (GOOG)

Say this for Google and its Android Developer Challenge: The folks running the make-your-own-mobile-app contest were awfully thorough.
Google only gave out cash to 50 of the 1,788 applications it received — less than 3% of the pool. But the rest of the applicants got a consolation prize: A ranking, based on a (surprise!) proprietary Google algorithm.
The Android judges ranked each applicant on four categories — Effective Use, Polish, Indispensability, and Originality — then gave them a blended score, divided into quadrants. Those scores are private, but several of the chattier applicants decided to share their rankings (via AndroidGuys), and we’ve sorted them by percentile (which is as precise as Google got).
No surprise that there are more people who are willing to report their scores from the top category than any others. And bravo to the two brave souls at the bottom who shared theirs.
Top 25th Percentile:
aAOLT
AdChips
AndNav!
Athena
Atorch
AutoHTN
Bubbles
Cleek
DateLocate
DroidCaddie
FacePass
Five
FluidNexus
g2code 4 Android
G-Feed
JobView2
LiveVision
MyEuzenius
OpenIntents
Snap!
SnipSnap
Snowball Date Single
25th-50th Percentile:
AndroidDMS
Density
Findroid
PixDroid
SlashWars
Traveloid
50th-75th Percentile
AndroidCM
Android-Geocast
BabelFish
Hey Taxi!
Let’s Play Golf
SlideME Applications Manager
Bottom 25th Percentile:
Duo
EDU Blaster Game
