Some Alamo Drafthouse Cinema employees in Texas say they face a hard choice as movie theatres reopen: return to work in fear or lose their paychecks

Kathy Tran Furloughed employees at an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema franchise in Texas fear returning to work as coronavirus cases rise.

Some furloughed employees with the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Dallas/Fort Worth franchise were told last week that DFW locations would reopen in July after being closed for four months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Business Insider spoke with six people who were called back to work, all servers at various DFW venues, who said they were either not returning or had reservations about doing so.

DFW leadership gave the people a week to decide whether to return, but did not outline specific safety guidelines, which concerned the employees because coronavirus cases have been rising in Texas.

Other theatres could be facing a similar situation as other major chains have said they would reopen by July. Alamo is different than chains like AMC and Regal, though, in that it specialises in serving guests at their seats.

On June 16, some furloughed employees at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema franchise of Dallas/Fort Worth received an email from owner Bill DiGaetano with an update on reopening plans.

The letter, provided to Business Insider, said that Dallas/Forth Worth (DFW) venues would reopen in July, four months after the specialty theatre chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema closed all of its locations, along with most other theatres in the US, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alamo furloughed all of its theatre employees in March, along with 80% of corporate staff members.

Business Insider spoke with six furloughed employees, all of whom were servers at one of six Dallas/Forth Worth establishments, who received the letter. They all said they were either choosing not to return to work or were hesitant to do so. These staffers face the difficult choice of returning to a job that some fear could put their health at risk, or declining and losing their unemployment benefits. They requested anonymity to protect future job prospects or their current standing with Alamo DFW.

“It’s all damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation, said one Lake Highlands, Texas, employee who said he planned to return.

Texas was early to allow theatres to reopen on May 1, at 25% capacity, but Alamo remained closed. Since then, Texas has seen coronavirus cases rise, with Saturday setting a state record for new cases. Still, DFW Alamo plans to reopen next month.

It’s not alone.

Other theatre chains, such as AMC Theatres, have said they would also reopen by July in time for the release of Disney’s “Mulan” and Warner Bros. “Tenet.” But the concerns some Alamo DFW employees expressed to Business Insider highlight the obstacles that theatres will face as they reopen in the coming weeks, particularly if they do in places where coronavirus cases are rising.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is different from larger chains like AMC and Regal in that it specialises in serving guests food and drinks at their seats.

“I’m not risking my life for $US2.13 an hour,” said one former Las Colinas, Texas, employee, who is choosing not to return and will instead focus on creative endeavours. He emphasised that servers rely on tips to make a living, and said he considered that an uneasy prospect now that attendance would likely be low amid the pandemic.

“My tip-based income relies on a predictable stream of guests,” said another employee, who was unsure whether he would return to the Lake Highlands venue.

As coronavirus cases rise in Texas, some employees are hesitant to return to theatres

The letter said that coronavirus safety protocols would be implemented that have been recommended by the state and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has said that theatres may operate at 50% capacity during any screening. Theatres where guests write down their food order, like Alamo Drafthouse, are encouraged to provide take-home pencils and notepads that can’t be used by other moviegoers. The official Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Twitter tweeted on Friday that guests will be required to wear masks “except when eating and drinking” and those without a mask would be given one (but did not provide a reopening date).

But the nature of the Alamo business, where servers are regularly interacting with guests in close proximity – often while they are eating and drinking – made the staffers Business Insider spoke with uncomfortable with the idea of returning to work.

The letter the employees were sent only said “we will be providing you with a copy of the safety protocols before you return to work,” but didn’t outline them in detail.

An Alamo Drafthouse Cinema spokesperson said that Alamo planned to announce safety guidelines for its theatres on Wednesday. DiGaetano, the owner of the DFW Alamo franchise, declined to comment.

Faye Murman Alamo Drafthouse specialises in serving guests at their seats.

The Alamo staffers’ concerns were heightened by the rising tally of coronavirus cases in Texas, which was quick to reopen businesses to stimulate the economy and reported 4,430 new cases on Saturday, a new high. The Texas health department attributed the numbers partly to people gathering at bars, beaches, and parties.

The DFW Alamo staffers were given a week (until Tuesday) to decide whether they would return, which some employees expressed disappointment in since leadership had not provided detailed safety protocols in advance.

One person said that she was reluctantly returning to the Denton, Texas, venue because she felt she didn’t “have a choice,” but was afraid for her safety because she has an asthma-like illness.

Confidence in Alamo had already decreased among some employees

When Alamo shut down in March, it encouraged all employees to apply for unemployment. But furloughed employees that Business Insider had spoken with in March noted discrepancies in how the company assisted employees at corporate-owned locations and those at franchise venues like the DFW locations.

Furloughed employees at corporate-owned venues were given a supplemental two weeks’ worth of pay and could apply for a relief fund that Alamo established through a non-profit called the Emergency Assistance Foundation. Alamo told Business Insider in March that franchise locations were “managed in their respective areas by franchise ownership groups and are relying on their own resources to handle the closures.”

Several Alamo DFW employees that Business Insider spoke with at the time expressed disappointment in the way the shutdown was handled and said they felt it had gone against Alamo’s stated values, such as being “a force for good in our company, in our industry and in the world.” That sentiment was listed on Alamo’s website’s “About” page at the time, but is currently gone. An Alamo spokesperson said that the website was trimmed down during the shutdown and that the full website would return when theatres reopen.

Now, as theatres prepare to reopen, confidence in Alamo to support its employees was low among the DFW staffers Business Insider spoke with for this story.

“To say I am pessimistic about my future with Alamo could be the year’s most glaring understatement,” said another person, who added that the situation has compelled him to return to school because he didn’t want to put his and his family’s health at risk.



