THE WORST PLACE IN THE WORLD: See What Life Is Like In Somalia

Worse than Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Chad, Yemen, and Afghanistan, Somalia is the most failed state in the world, according to the annual ranking by Foreign Policy and The Global Fund For Peace.



Located in the Horn of Africa, the majority Sunni Muslim country suffers from an ineffective government, famine, disease, piracy, militant extremism, and frequent external intervention.

No wonder it has topped the list of the most failed states every year since 2008.

