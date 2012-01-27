Somali Pirates Have Moved An American Hostage At Least 3 Times In 24 Hours Since The SEAL Team Rescue

Photo: http://www.cheatseekingmissiles.com/

Just days after U.S. Navy SEALs rescued Jessica Buchanan and her partner, Hargen Thisted, from their Somali captors, pirates are threatening to kill an American hostage kidnapped on Saturday if they are attacked, reports the AP.According to Abdi Abtidoon and Jay Bahadur of the Somalia Report, the hostage is Michael Scott Moore, an American jounalist and editor of Spiegel and a contributor to The Atlantic.



The abductors told the AP they have already moved the hostage at least three times in the last 24 hours. Somali pirate Hassan Abdi delivered this warning message:

“If they try again we will all die all together. It’s difficult to hold U.S. hostages, because it’s a game of chance: die or get huge money. But we shall stick with our plans and will never release him until we get a ransom.”

The U.S. was hesitant to intervene in Somalia—knowing it could threaten other hostages—but moved forward with the mission on Wednesday, prompted by reports of Buchanan’s declining health, according to the AP.

