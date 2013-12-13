Somali Piracy Is Down 90% From Last Year

Somali piracy has reached a six year low, according to a new report from Control Risks.

The number of piracy incidents from January 1-October 1, 2013 was down 90% from the corresponding period in 2012.

The huge reduction is due to a few key factors. “Adherence to best management practices by crews and vessel operators; a significant naval presence offshore; and the continued use of armed security on board vessels. Additional onshore factors, such as the development of local security forces, have also played a part,” according to the report.

Still, “suspicious approaches” continue in the region and pirate groups “remain operational.” In 2014, activity is “likely to remain at a relatively low level, with periodic spikes.”

Here’s the snapshot of global piracy. Look at the crazy drop in the Horn of Africa.