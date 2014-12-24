Look At How Much The Tech Boom Has Changed The Face Of San Francisco

Sam Colt
Cities are constantly changing, but it’s hard to see just how much without going back in time.

Janet Delaney, who teaches at UC Berkeley, captured a completely different San Francisco in her photos of the city’s SOMA (South of Market Street) neighbourhood from the 1980s. Now, that neighbourhood is ground zero for the current tech startup boom that’s transforming the city.

We went back to the spots Delaney photographed to see just how much they had changed.

This was the newsstand at the now-demolished Transbay Terminal. It was a lot like the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York.

The terminal was demolished to make room for Salesforce Tower, which should be ready in 2017. San Francisco is rebuilding the bus terminal, too.

This blacksmith on Folsom Street seems totally out of place in a city that's home to companies like Twitter and Dropbox.

The blacksmith is actually still there! But it's dwarfed by high-rise condos now.

Loose horses aren't a common sight in the city anymore.

Now there's a towering Marriott where that quiet street corner used to be.

Even in the 80s, you could tell San Francisco was growing.

From that same angle, you can't even see the Financial District anymore because of all the new skyscrapers. Across the street is the JP Morgan Chase building.

Market Street was getting a lot of new construction then.

Now it's fully developed (and quiet on a Sunday morning).

SOMA used to be much emptier than it is now.

The church and the mercantile building are still there, but the area is now home to the Moscone Center and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

Some areas of SOMA have always been residential, like these apartments.

And they still are! For now, at least.

This corner of Howard Street could've fit in almost any American city.

It's still a colourful area of town.

Little cafes like this one are still around in SF if you know where to look.

Although this one has been replaced by a credit union for city police officers.

You don't see people dressed like this hanging around SOMA anymore.

Now the area is full of small businesses like this auto shop.

Gay culture is still a huge part of San Francisco's identity. This biker posed for a picture on Langton Street.

He's gone, but this bar on Langton is now a venue for all kinds of DJs.

Imagine when people used to be able to afford this much space!

Now it's just used for storage.

This colourful restaurant used to look welcoming, despite the 'enter at own risk' sign.

Now it's a different restaurant in a muted neighbourhood just north of the Mission.

