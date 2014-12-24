Look At How Much The Tech Boom Has Changed The Face Of San Francisco

Cities are constantly changing, but it’s hard to see just how much without going back in time.
Janet Delaney, who teaches at UC Berkeley, captured a completely different San Francisco in her photos of the city’s SOMA (South of Market Street) neighbourhood from the 1980s. Now, that neighbourhood is ground zero for the current tech startup boom that’s transforming the city.
We went back to the spots Delaney photographed to see just how much they had changed.
This was the newsstand at the now-demolished Transbay Terminal. It was a lot like the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York.
The terminal was demolished to make room for Salesforce Tower, which should be ready in 2017. San Francisco is rebuilding the bus terminal, too.
This blacksmith on Folsom Street seems totally out of place in a city that's home to companies like Twitter and Dropbox.
From that same angle, you can't even see the Financial District anymore because of all the new skyscrapers. Across the street is the JP Morgan Chase building.
The church and the mercantile building are still there, but the area is now home to the Moscone Center and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
Gay culture is still a huge part of San Francisco's identity. This biker posed for a picture on Langton Street.
