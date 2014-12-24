Look At How Much The Tech Boom Has Changed The Face Of San Francisco

Cities are constantly changing, but it’s hard to see just how much without going back in time.

Janet Delaney, who teaches at UC Berkeley, captured a completely different San Francisco in her photos of the city’s SOMA (South of Market Street) neighbourhood from the 1980s. Now, that neighbourhood is ground zero for the current tech startup boom that’s transforming the city.

We went back to the spots Delaney photographed to see just how much they had changed.

