Solyndra Reels In A $189 Million Deal

Solyndra has a juicy deal worth $189 million over the next 5 years lined up for itself with Amsterdam based SunConnex.



This is more good news for the innovative startup that’s a darling with both venture cap firms and the government. The company has around $820 million in money raised, plus a $535 million loan guaranteed by the DOE.

Last week at the NVCA annual meeting, its investors we’re giddy about the future for Solyndra. One even said Solyndra could be going public in the next few years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.