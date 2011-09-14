SOLYNDRA-GATE: Emails Suggest White House Pressured OMB To Make $535 Million Loan To Bankrupt Solar Company

Photo: ap

The scandal surrounding the $535 million federal loan to the now-bankrupt Solyndra, is now knocking on the doors of the West Wing.Internal emails obtained by The Washington Post show that White House officials tried to rush the review of the loan — so that Vice President Joe Biden could announce the award at the groundbreaking of the solar company’s factory in September 2009.



One official from the Office of Management and Budget charged with providing final review of the loan wrote of “the time pressure we are under to sign-off on Solyndra.” A second raised a red flag, saying “There isn’t time to negotiate.”

Fox News reports that the Bush administration turned down a loan request from the company two weeks before Obama came into office.

“This deal is NOT ready for prime time,” one OMB staffer wrote in a March 10, 2009 email obtained by ABC News, nine days before the administration formally announced the loan.

Another official said “We have ended up with a situation of having to do rushed approvals on a couple of occasions (and we are worried about Solyndra at the end of the week).” Sent on August 31, 2009, the message sent to Biden’s domestic policy adviser Terrell P. McSweeny, closed with, “We would prefer to have sufficient time to do our due diligence reviews.”

Bloomberg reported last week that just two months before the loan was awarded, auditors found significant financial troubles — enough to “raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.”

The White House has denied for weeks that it displayed anything more than interest in the timing of the loan — and maintains it did not pressure OMB or the Department of Energy to make the loan.

Solyndra filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month — laying off 1,100 employees and leaving the federal government on the hook for the amount of the loan. The company headquarters and the homes of senior executives were raided by the FBI last week as part of a Department of Energy investigation into the loan.

Solyndra executives postponed their testimony to a congressional committee investigating the loan. The House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing will continue today with Obama administration officials testifying about the process by which the loan was given, and whether sufficient due diligence was done.

