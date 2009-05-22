Solyndra On Fire! Nabs A $115 Million Deal

Solyndra has secured another big deal, this time it’s a $115 million hook up with German solar integrator EBITSCHenergietechnik. Take that name in for an hour or two.



This means Solyndra’s contractual backlog is about $1.8 billion. Now, take that in.

The fast growing company is a darling of both the VC and the government. The company has around $820 million in money raised, plus a $535 million loan guaranteed by the DOE. Just two weeks ago it announced a $189 million deal.

While this growth is astounding, we have to think at some point it becomes worrisome. How does a startup go from zero to 60 so quickly without experiencing some growing pains? It has a brilliant and diverse group of backers, including the group that guided First Solar, so we’re sure it’s being carefully protected.

