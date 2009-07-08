Solyndra Hauls In A $238 Million Deal

Solyndra announced another big deal today. It secured a $238 million contract through 2013 with German solar company Umwelt-Sonne-Energie GmbH (USE).



Solyndra now has over $2 billion in backlog orders. This year it’s pulled in a $115 million deal and a $189 million deal.

What makes Solyndra so special? It has an innovative solar solution that uses round solar tubes to generate power, and a simple installation system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.