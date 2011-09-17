SOLYNDRA-GATE: What You Need To Know About The Scandal Threatening The Obama Presidency

Photo: ap

When Solyndra went bankrupt last month it blew the lid off a scandal that had been simmering for months — and now threatens to ensnare the administration in months of hearings and bad headlines going into the 2012 election.There is no evidence, nor is it likely, that Obama had any ties to the controversial $535 million loan, but already senior advisors are under fire for their roles in assisting the struggling company — which had strong ties to a key Obama donor.



George Kaiser, whose Argonaut Private Equity was a major backer of Solyndra, raised between $50,000 and $100,000 for Obama’s 2008 campaign, though the White House denies this was why it maintained close ties to the company.

ABC News reported that administration officials sat in on Solyndra board meetings as observers in the months leading up to the company’s bankruptcy.

Even before the loan was approved in September 2009, auditors raised serious doubts about the company’s finances, Bloomberg reported — enough to write that the “problems raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.”

But as they were conducting due diligence on the loan, officials from the Office of Management and Budget said they felt pressure from the White House to conduct their analysis quickly.

The Washington Post reported today that senior officials from OMB raised specific concerns about the company’s finances — and the consequences of it failing — as early as January 31, 2011.

“The optics of a Solyndra default will be bad,” one OMB staffer wrote to another. “If Solyndra defaults down the road, the optics will be arguably worse later than they would be today. . . . In addition, the timing will likely coincide with the 2012 campaign season heating up.”

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney denied Thursday that the White House pressured the anyone in the administration to sign off on the loan — saying all communications were scheduling related.

The House Energy and Commerce committee questioned officials from the Department of Energy and OMB in a Wednesday hearing, and are looking to question Solyndra executives about their relationship with the White House and administration officials next week. Separate investigations are also underway by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Inspectors General of the Departments of Energy and Treasury.

For Obama, the case stands to be a major political black eye that returns the controversial stimulus bill to the forefront, complicating his plans for another jobs bill this fall. More significantly, the scandal tarnishes Obama’s image as a Washington reformer — who would bring hope and change to the city.

If the scandal continues into next year, it will undoubtedly become a significant liability for Obama going into the 2012 election.

