Solyndra Developing A Big Project In Southern California

Solyndra is working on installing its solar panels on 1 million square feet of rooftop space in Southern California, Greentech Media reports.



It’s VP of marketing and biz dev dropped the news while speaking at InterSolar, but refused to provide more details on the project.

Solyndra is one of the quietest, but most exciting, solar companies in business. Here’s a good description of the company:

Fremont, Calif.-based Solyndra is not a project developer, but it makes and sells solar panels and mounting systems that it says can cut down installation time by a third and cost by a half.

The company has attracted a lot of attention for its unusual solar panel, which is made up of 40 tubes in an aluminium frame. Each tube contains another tube on which the light-absorbing layer of copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS) resides.

Solyndra claims that the tubular design allows the CIGS solar cells to make use of light reflected from the rooftop. The spacing between the tubes makes the panel more wind resistant than the conventional flat-panel variety, and the mounting system it has designed is easy to set up because it requires no rooftop penetration, Truman said.

Its strange tubular system is attracting gawkers at the show.

It’s also attracting plenty of doubters. sceptics question the efficiency of the cells, as well as the costs of installing the system. Solyndra, as is their way, won’t disclose much on either front.

It simply says that critics don’t understand the company, but promises installation costs minus panels and rack can reach $.50 per watt.

