Solving The 'Not In labour Force' Mystery

The chart above shows the actual revised NILF numbers from January 1990 to Present with an estimated increase of 350,000 per month going forward to account for the retiring “baby boomer”generation. The issue is that the January increase to the NILF category was 4X the estimated rate of increase. While there will be revisions in the coming months, what is important to note here is that, as usual, analysts and the media got lost in “the number” rather than understanding the relevance of the number in relation to the overall trend.

With the long-term trends of economic growth and employment on the decline, the issue for the U.S. going forward is how to correct these problems and return the country to a path of prosperity. With debt ratios in excess of GDP and deficits running into the foreseeable future, the negative ramifications for economic prosperity remain headwinds. The debt deleveraging cycle for households will take much longer than most think, and the impact of the deflationary cycle will continue to takes its toll on wages and employment going forward.

The good news, however, is this. Just as it happened post “The Great Depression”, the country will rid itself of its excesses and return to its root values that have been lost to greed and excess over the past 30 years. Individuals will once again return to saving more, which will in turn lead to productive investment. The “innovation” cycle that the U.S. holds will continue and, as debt levels are reduced, the growth rate of the economy will begin to accelerate.

America is not doomed to “Third World” status if the leaders of this country will begin to do what is fiscally and politically in our collective best interest. The idea of the “American Dream” is still alive. However, that dream was gradually perverted by the shift from generations of hard working individuals who strived to “build stuff” to an “entitlement generation” of “give me stuff”. The country cannot prosper with 1 out of 2 Americans on some sort of government assistance program, 87 million not in the labour force and over 46 million Americans on food stamps. This will change as necessity will ultimately dictate.

The best for us lies ahead. It will just take the realisation that “hard work” and “sacrifice” are ideals that will once again have to be adopted not only by the “Average American” but by our government as well.

