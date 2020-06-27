It takes the average person over 90 seconds to solve all 3 summer-themed puzzles — see if you can beat that time

GalaBingo.com Can you spot the seagull?

Gala Bingo, an online bingo site, provided Insider with three summer-themed brainteasers.

One of them can be solved in just 12 seconds, while another had 27% of users giving up after a minute.

Summer is officially here. To celebrate, Gala Bingo created three summer-themed brainteasers to solve – one in the sky, one in the pool, and one at the beach.

One puzzle takes an average of 12 seconds to solve, and another takes 24 seconds. However, there’s one challenging puzzle that stumps almost 75% of users for at least a minute.

See if you can beat the average time on these three puzzles.

One of these beachgoers is enjoying an ice cream cone. Can you spot them? This one is the easiest, with an average solve time of 12 seconds.

GalaBingo.com We all scream for ice cream.

A beach day isn’t complete without a cool treat.

Keep scrolling to see where the sweet treat is.

It’s that person in the blue swimsuit.

They seem to be enjoying a nice chocolate ice cream cone.

On average, it takes 24 seconds to find the donkey float in this sea of pool floats.

GalaBingo.com Can you see the mule in the pool?

Somewhere among the unicorns, flamingos, zebras, giraffes, and other creatures, there’s a donkey.

Keep scrolling to see the answer.

The donkey has a similar hue to the elephant floats.

GalaBingo.com See the donkey?

Which animal float would you choose?

According to Gala Bingo, 73% of people couldn’t find the seagull in this image in less than 60 seconds.

GalaBingo.com Can you spot the seagull?

Over a quarter – 27% to be exact – of users gave up before they could find the solo seagull, at all.

Keep scrolling to see where the little bird is hiding.

Did you spot him? He’s hiding on a cloud.

He blends in with the clouds.

