How To Solve A Rubik's Cube

Step 1: White Cross You should be able to complete this step just by playing around with the cube. Make sure that the edges of the cross match the center squares on the adjacent sides. Step 2: Finish First Layer Step 3: Middle Layer You may need to move some middle layer edge pieces from the top layer. Follow the patterns below to get these pieces in the right places. [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/530b7f6d6da811bb108ff205/image.jpg" alt="Rubik's - Middle Layer" link="lightbox" size="secondary" align="center" clear="true" source="Business Insider"] Step 4: Top Corners To get the corners in the right place you can use this pattern to swap corners until all 4 corners are in the right location. At this stage they do not need to be facing the right way. [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/530b8070eab8eadd39f5177a/image.jpg" alt="Rubik's Swap Corners" link="lightbox" size="primary" align="center" clear="true" source="Business Insider"] To orient corners use a combination of the patterns below. The first will turn the faces of three corners clockwise. The next will turn the faces of three faces counter-clockwise. [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/530b809c6bb3f79e115fdb4f/image.jpg" alt="Rubik's Clockwise" link="lightbox" size="primary" align="center" clear="true" source="Business Insider"] Step 5: Top Layer Edges In The Right Place Make sure all the edges are in the right location. Do not worry if they are facing the wrong way. Use a combination of the patterns below to move these edge pieces. [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/530b80ececad044a41920fe6/image.jpg" alt="Rubik's Permute Edges" link="lightbox" size="secondary" align="center" clear="true" source="Business Insider"] Step 6: Top Layer Edges Facing The Right Way Use either of the patterns below or a combination to orient these edge pieces correctly. [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/530b8133ecad04893e920fe5/image.jpg" alt="Rubik's Final Layer Edges" link="lightbox" size="primary" align="center" clear="true" source="Business Insider"]

