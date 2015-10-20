This aerial image of Long Island's best corn maze will make you think long and hard

Summer may have the beach, but fall brings a cornucopia of festivals and autumn attractions at America’s farms.

At Hank’s Pumpkintown in Water Mill, New York, families can go apple picking, enjoy a wagon ride, stock up on fresh apple pie and cider doughnuts, watch pig and duck races, and of course, wander the corn maze.

Aerial photographer Jeff Cully of EEFAS captured the maze from above. See if you can figure it out!

Jeff Cully/EEFAS The corn maze at Hank’s Pumpkintown in Water Mill, New York.

