Can you spot the hidden reindeer in this tricky holiday brainteaser?

Courtesy of RS Components A new holiday brainteaser was released.

RS Components created a holiday-themed brainteaser that challenges users to find a robotic reindeer hidden among a collage of normal reindeer.

How fast can you find it?

While Rudolph was singled out for having a red nose, this brainteaser asks you to look out for a reindeer even more different than the rest.

RS Components, an electronics company, fittingly made a holiday brainteaser that challenges users to find a robotic reindeer hidden among a collage of reindeer.

How long do you think it will take you to find the hidden reindeer? Give it a try below.

Courtesy of RS Components Can you find the hidden robot reindeer?

Can you spot the robot reindeer?

Look closely, and you might find it.

Remember, the hidden reindeer looks different than the rest.

Still can’t find it?

Need a hint?

The reindeer’s eyes are two different colours.

Keep scrolling to find the answer.

Courtesy of RS Components The robot reindeer has a different head than the rest.

This tricky holiday brainteaser hid the robot reindeer in the bottom right of the image.

If you were only looking at the noses, it might have taken longer for you to find. Now, you can see that the eyes are different colours and it has seams across its head, much like a robot.

