Solvate Raises $2.3 Million To Take Over Your Company's Busy Work

Tech companies are increasingly buying some computer hardware as a service — like Amazon’s Web Services — and software-as-a-service is obviously a huge industry. How about staffing-as-a-service?

That’s the idea behind NYC-based startup Solvate, which just raised $2.3 million in series A financing from DFJ Gotham and RRE, and is trying to take a bite of the $120 billion U.S. staffing industry.

Solvate takes on your company’s administrative work as a service, billing in 5-minute increments, and farms it out to trusted, U.S.-based practitioners in many different fields.

So instead of hiring a “generalist” in-house, or dealing with staffing companies in different verticals, you’d have a rep with Solvate — who manages your account and the people working on it, and puts you directly in touch with the experts when appropriate.

So far, it offers help with stuff like bookkeeping, travel planning, expense reports, design projects, “good Googling,” and more.

Cofounder and CEO Michael Paolucci explains on the site why he founded the company: “I was customer number one at Solvate—I started with just two assistants who supported my other business operations while I was crossing the Atlantic and Mediterranean over 80 days on a small sailboat with a 56k sat phone. No one knew I was even out of the office and I was sure we were on to something that every business operator could use.”

