I spent a weekend in Solvang, a Danish town in California wine country, and it transported me to Europe

One of the best parts about Solvang was the chance to sample traditional Danish cuisine.

I have yet to visit Denmark, so I loved spending the weekend trying many Danish things, especially the food.

After reading a number of travel blogs, I decided to have lunch at Solvang Restaurant, where my family tried the ham and Tilsit cheese sandwich, Danish-style meatballs, and a sausage platter.

For dinner, we went to Bit O’Denmark, which also came highly reviewed, and ate the Flaeskesteg (roast pork stuffed with prunes) and Frikadeller (pan-fried Danish pork meatballs) — two words I’d never heard of before this trip — along with the Wienerschnitzel.

Our plates often came packed with red cabbage and potatoes and were always loaded with gravy. The food at Bit O’Denmark was especially delicious, with each dish packed with tons of flavor. The mashed potatoes were stellar, and the gravy was so good I want it at every Thanksgiving dinner.