There's A Simple Solution To The Biggest Problem Plaguing Electric Cars

The biggest problem with electric cars these days is that the batteries just aren’t good enough for going on long trips. “In other words, the cost of the battery dwarfs the cost of the electric ty, and sadly it also dwarfs the cost of gasoline in most cars,” software architect Brad Templeton recently wrote on his blog, Brad Ideas. “With an electric car, you are effectively paying most of your fuel costs up front. You may also be adding home charging station costs. This helps us learn how much cheaper we must make the battery.”



So what’s the obvious answer?

A trailer, Templeton writes.

There are a few different variations of the trailer concept, but the simplest one is a “pusher trailer” with a motor that pushes you from behind, Templeton says.

The trailer would simply be a stock car engine, drivetrain, and wheels, and perhaps even computer control and a liftable third wheel to help with docking.

These trailers could be self-service and also be located anywhere, unlike Tesla’s rapid charge stations and Better Place’s battery swap stations. So you could quickly hook up the trailer and be on your way.

