Here Is The Only Real Solution To The Oil Leak Crisis

The oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico continues, unabated, as you can see live here on Sen. Bill Nelson’s website.



The only real solution to the Deepwater Horizon oil leak is to install 2 new relief platforms in the Gulf, offering a means to relieve the pressure and for the oil to escape.

This path, however, will take sometime, though it is aggressively being worked on by BP.

Here is a diagram of how it will work, from BP via DeepwaterHorizonResponse.com

Next stop? Florida. Check out where the oil is headed next >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.