The differences between soluble fibre and insoluble fibre and why both are equally important for your health

pixelfit/ Getty Images Soluble and insoluble fibre both improve gut health and digestion

Soluble and insoluble fibre are equally important for your health and one is no better than the other for general well-being.

Soluble fibre dissolves and ferments in your gut which provides important nutrients for your microbiome and may help you maintain healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Insoluble fibre moves through the digestive tract intact and research shows that it may help with weight loss, improved bowel function, and reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

The difference between soluble and insoluble fibre is often confusing. Although both are important for metabolic health, the main distinction boils down to how well they dissolve in water. But that doesn’t mean one is more important than the other.

“We need both soluble and insoluble fibre in our diet,” according to Anne E. Linge, RDN, CD, CDE, Dietitian from the University of Washington Medical Centre Nutrition Clinic. “Most foods supply both.”

Here’s what you should know about the differences between soluble and insoluble fibre, their health benefits, and how you can incorporate them into your diet.

Soluble fibre vs. insoluble fibre



The difference between soluble and insoluble fibre is how well each dissolves and ferments in the gastrointestinal tract.

Dietary fibre, in general, is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest. Once it hits your stomach, it moves through your digestive tract, pulling water into the intestines as it goes. This adds bulk to the stool to help prevent constipation, but it also slows down digestion which can stabilise blood sugar levels after a meal.

Certain soluble fibres, like psyllium, form a viscous gel as they move through the digestive tract that can also help with diarrhoea. Moreover, soluble fibre tends to be more fermentable than insoluble fibre, making it a meal to sustain the healthy bacteria that colonise your intestine and provide nourishment for your colon.

Both types of fibre are equally essential and are of nutritional importance, providing significant benefits to your digestive health.

Health benefits of dietary fibre



Be wary of claims that dietary fibre alone can cure gastrointestinal conditions like ulcerative colitis or directly cause weight loss, says_Elisabetta Politi, MPH, RD, LDN, CDCES, Dietitian Clinician at the Duke Diet & Fitness Centre.

Here are scientifically-proven health benefits of getting enough dietary fibre in your diet:

Possibly reduces the risk of colorectal cancers: Insoluble fibre balances intestinal pH and reduced the time it takes food to move through your gut, which may reduce the risk of carcinogen formation in the gut wall, though more research is needed.

Insoluble fibre balances intestinal pH and reduced the time it takes food to move through your gut, which may reduce the risk of carcinogen formation in the gut wall, though more research is needed. Controls blood sugar levels : Soluble fibre can slow the absorption of glucose and insoluble fibre may reduce the risk of type two diabetes.

: Soluble fibre can slow the absorption of glucose and insoluble fibre may reduce the risk of type two diabetes. Improves bowel movements: Insoluble fibre acts like a sponge by pulling water into the stool, effectively making it easier to pass.

Insoluble fibre acts like a sponge by pulling water into the stool, effectively making it easier to pass. Lowers cholesterol levels : Soluble fibre helps lower the total and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, which may reduce the risk of heart disease.

: Soluble fibre helps lower the total and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, which may reduce the risk of heart disease. Helps manage weight: Insoluble fibre supplementation is associated with significant weight loss, but only when it is combined with calorie reduction and increased physical activity.

To reap the many benefits that dietary fibre has to offer, it is best to eat a variety of foods that are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre.

Good sources of soluble and insoluble fibre



The Westernized diet, one that is low in fibre and high in sucrose and saturated fats, is currently a growing health risk that is strongly associated with the increase in the prevalence of metabolic diseases. Most people often consume only half of the recommended daily fibre intake, so it is crucial to be aware of the amount that you need per day.

Here is the current daily recommended amount for dietary fibre:

Age/GenderRecommended daily fibre Children 1-3 years old 19 grams Children 4-8 years old 25 grams Girls 9-18 years old 26 grams Boys 9-13 years old 31 grams Boys 14-18 years old 38 grams Women 19-50 years old 25 grams Men 19-50 years old 38 grams Women 51+ years old 21 grams Men 51+ years old 31 grams Politi recommends reading the nutrition facts label at the grocery store to check and compare the amount of dietary fibre in various products. Here are ten foods rich in soluble and insoluble fibre:

Sources of soluble fibre Sources of insoluble fibre Prunes Almonds Avocado Raw coconuts Broccoli Dry roasted peanuts Rye bread Sesame seeds Green beans Bitter gourd Carrots Raw white beans Guava Raw lentils All-purpose bleached flour Oats Wheat bread Whole grain wheat Red kidney beans Beetroot Politi prefers getting fibre from whole foods first, but a fibre supplement may also help in reaching the required daily intake.

Keep in mind that some supplements aren’t suitable for people with certain allergies or medical conditions. People with diabetes should opt for flavourless and sugar-free supplements, while people with celiac disease must choose gluten-free fibre like psyllium. Here are some common brands of fibre supplements:

Metamucil is made from psyllium, which contains 70% soluble fibre and 30% insoluble fibre.

is made from psyllium, which contains 70% soluble fibre and 30% insoluble fibre. Benefiber contains wheat dextrin, a great source of soluble fibre.

contains wheat dextrin, a great source of soluble fibre. Citrucel ‘s active ingredient is methylcellulose, which is mainly insoluble fibre.

‘s active ingredient is methylcellulose, which is mainly insoluble fibre. Konsyl is also made from psyllium and contains both soluble and insoluble fibre.

“Increasing your fibre intake too quickly can lead to gas and bloating,” says Linge. Add fibre to your diet gradually over several weeks so the digestive system can adjust better.

Insider’s takeaway



Dietary fibre, both soluble and insoluble, is essential to a healthy diet and can provide plenty of health benefits including a reduced risk of colorectal cancers, blood sugar control, and improved bowel movements.

There are numerous fibre-rich foods, but if you aren’t meeting the daily recommended fibre intake, you can consider taking fibre supplements. “Remember also to drink enough water as you increase your fibre intake,” says Linge.

