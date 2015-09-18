Solly Lew is showing Australian retailers how it's done once again

A Smiggle store in London. Supplied.

Premier Investments, headed by retailing veteran Solomon Lew, lifted full profit 20.7% to $88.1 million, partly on a good performance from the Peter Alexander and Smiggle brands.

The company, which also has Just Jeans, Portmans, Dotti, Jay Jays and Jacquie-E, posted a 6.2% lift in sales $961.9 million.

Like-for-like sales were up only 2.2% but this accelerated in the second half with 3.4% growth. The net profit was slightly below expectations of $90 million.

However, the company is a stand out among Australian retailers, growing sales where others are struggling. Among them is Myer which posted a 21.35% fall in profit to $77.5 million for the full year.

Online sales at Premier Investments grew 31% and all brands saw growth.

Smiggle sales were up 26% to $132.6 million with growth in all countries.

In the UK, Smiggle is performing ahead of expectations, with 24 stores and a further 16 targeted to open before Christmas this year. The brand is now represented in 7 of the top 10 shopping centres in England.

Peter Alexander sales were up 14.9% to $140.5 million.

The company declared a final ordinary dividend of 21 cents a share fully franked, bringing total full year dividends to 51 cents.

Premier Investments shares were down 1.4% to $11.99.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.