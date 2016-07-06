This one-piece swimsuit worn by Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift won the 4th of July

Forget Tom Hiddleston’s 4th of July “I heart T.S.” tank top, the real outfit winner at Taylor Swift’s epic Independence Day party was a one-piece swimsuit worn by both Swift and Gigi Hadid.
Hadid rocked the red, white, and blue stripes:
So did Swift:
The Solid & Striped swimsuit retails for $168 online.
It was a popular pick throughout the country this 4th of July weekend.
Tons of girls were Instagramming themselves in the very same suit:
They’re in good company.
