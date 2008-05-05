Yahoo Cut at Citi, Soleil, etc.

Laura Martin at Soleil cut Yahoo (YHOO) from Hold to Sell after this weekend’s collapse of negotiations with Microsoft. Target to $22:



We do not think this is a tactic Microsoft (MSFT -not rated) is using to get a lower price.

YHOO’s prioritization of employees>shareholders in handling MSFT should engender no loyalty from Wall ST.

We expect YHOO’s employee turnover to accelerate as its share price falls and stock options are underwater.

Shareholder litigation will likely distract the Board and senior management and cost YHOO shareholders more money.

The economic environment continues to weaken and timing of an advertising turnaround remains uncertain. Therefore, though execution alone. YHOO cannoter (our view) re-attain the $33/share that MSFT offered for >2 years, and serious execution issues remain.

YHOO’s plans to outsource to Google (GOOG, Hold) might generate incremental revenue of $500mn near-term. but simultaneously destroy a key differentiator of YHOO for any potential acquirer.

