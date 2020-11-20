This $45,000 electric tractor joins a growing segment of eco-friendly work vehicles — see the "eUtility"

Solectrac The eUtility Electric Tractor.

Solectrac – the first electric tractor producer in North America, according to the company – created the eUtility, a zero emission electric tractor.

The $US45,000 tractor is powered by a 28-kilowatt-hour battery that gives it four to eight hours of operational time.

The eUtility and its maker joins a growing segment of companies working to create eco friendly utility and work vehicles.

California-based Solectrac has created a $US45,000 zero emissions tractor: the eUtility.

Solectrac â€” the first electric tractor producer in North America, according to the company â€” specialises in creating electrified tractors that perform as well as the diesel-powered iterations. Besides the eUtility, this includes the other two offerings in Soletrac’s environmentally friendly utility vehicle lineup: the Compact Electric Tractor, and the eFarmer Electric Tractor that will be available next year.

In line with this company goal, the 40 horsepower eUtility tractor is powered by a rechargeable 28-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery. According to its maker, this allows the two-wheel-drive eUtility to outpace diesel tractors in power and torque at low speeds, while matching performance at higher speeds.

However Solectrac isn’t the only company that’s trying to create an eco friendly segment in the utility vehicle industry.

Earlier this year, Case Construction Equipment unveiled the 580 EV “Project Zeus”, a zero emissions electric backhoe loader with the same capabilities as a diesel-powered model. And last year, Switzerland-based researchers and construction equipment maker Kuhn Schweiz AG announced the creation of a 45-ton electric dump truck, aptly named the “eDumper.”

Electrification isn’t the only alternative energy route that utility vehicle makers have been toying around with.

Famed heavy duty machinery maker CNH Industrial – which owns the aforementioned Case Construction – decided to explore hydrogen fuel cell power and liquefied natural gas technology instead of electrification, according to CNH Industrial CEO Hubertus Mühlhäuser in an interview with Business Insider last year.

“We are in a heavy-duty environment,” Mühlhäuser said in the 2019 interview. “Our thinking is that, will there be electrification with batteries? Yes. For applications where you don’t need a high degree of autonomy, in urban environments where you only have to go a couple hundred miles a day, and where you don’t have to carry 30 or 40 tons.”

“If we think heavy construction machinery, we still believe that electrification is the right thing, but the power source is not going to be a battery,” he said. “It’s going to be fuel cell.”

CNH Industrial isn’t the only company looking to power its work vehicles with hydrogen: Anglo American, ENGIE, and Williams Advanced Engineering are also taking a similar power systems approach with its goal of creating the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mining truck.

But regardless of the energy type, it’s clear that many companies around the world have a strong interest in creating environmentally friendly work vehicles.

Unlike CNH, Solectrac is targeting customers looking to use the eUtility for work on smaller farms, greenhouses, vineyards, and parks, to name a few applications.

The battery, which gives the vehicle four to eight hours of run time, can be charged 80% in three hours, or fully overnight with a Level 2 charging station.

Solectrac also offers a $US10,000 exchangeable battery pack, allowing the battery to be quickly replaced for those who won’t have a power source nearby while mid-work. The exchangeable battery can be mounted on the optional front hitch, or on the rear hitch if there’s an implement on the front, according to the company.

A front hitch and a 1,000-pound capable front loader come at an extra $US5,000 and $US10,000, respectively. An inverter is also optional, allowing the tractor to become more energy independent.

According to Solectrac, creating an electric tractor is not as easy as replacing the diesel engine with an electric version.

The tractor can accommodate a 3,000-pound load while the linear actuator isn’t moving, or 1,000 pounds while it’s in motion. And unlike traditional tractors, Solectrac’s electrified vehicle is quiet and requires less maintenance, according to the company.

The $US49,500 eUtility will also be available for international customers this year.

JCB, a British tractor maker, is also trying to disrupt the tractor market, but with a different approach and goal. Last year, JCB unveiled the 1,016-horsepower Fastrac Two, the world’s fastest tractor that won its title after logging over 150 miles-per-hour.

