Airman Throws Down Windmill Dunk In Army Boots At USA Basketball Game

Air Force member Nathaniel Mills stole the show at the USA basketball scrimmage in Las Vegas last night.



Mills was dunking in pregame warm ups, according to the NBATV crew, and then he was asked to come out during a break in the game.

He threw down a windmill dunk, and then told USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, “You should see me without my fatigues and boots.”

This Instagram video of it is the best:

And here’s the NBATV video:

