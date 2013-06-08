Incredible Viral Video Of Soldier Singing Rihanna's 'Stay' In Afghanistan

Only one day after a U.S. Army soldier uploaded a video of himself singing in Afghanistan, it’s gone viral.



Private First Class Paul Ieti, from American Samoa, posted the video to his personal Facebook page Thursday of him singing the Rihanna song “Stay”.

He’s currently serving in Afghanistan with the 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Ga.

At last check on Facebook alone, the video had more than 30,000 likes and 9,000 shares — probably because his cover is rather incredible. Not surprisingly, this isn’t the only song from Ieti. He also has a YouTube page showcasing many other impressive covers he’s done.

Shortly after he realised how popular his video had become, Ieti wrote on Facebook, “Wow, just wow … I’m blown away … thanks for the love world.”

Now watch the video:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=zeF7c791Vjw

