Soldier Surprises His Parents By Coming Home A Week Early, Pops Out Of A Life-Sized G.I. Joe Box

Joann and Mark Windish didn’t expect their son Matthew, a U.S. Army mechanic based in Korea, to
come home until December 20th.
But last night at the Philadelphia Flyers game, Matthew surprised his parents by showing up a week early.
He did it in dramatic fashion — popping out of a life-sized G.I. Joe box that was covered in wrapping paper.
Awesome moment (via NHL):
