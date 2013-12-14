Soldier Surprises His Parents By Coming Home A Week Early, Pops Out Of A Life-Sized G.I. Joe Box

Joann and Mark Windish didn’t expect their son Matthew, a U.S. Army mechanic based in Korea, to

come home until December 20th.

But last night at the Philadelphia Flyers game, Matthew surprised his parents by showing up a week early.

He did it in dramatic fashion — popping out of a life-sized G.I. Joe box that was covered in wrapping paper.

Awesome moment (via NHL):

h/t @dhm

