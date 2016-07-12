A soldier played Pokémon Go while fighting ISIS in Iraq

Ian Phillips

Chances are that ever since Pokémon Go launched last week, you’ve seen people walking down the streets trying to catch a Pidgey or a Rattata.

People are playing the game everywhere —  even on the battlefield.

Louis Park, an ex-U.S. marine, travelled to Iraq to work with a militia fighting ISIS in Northern Iraq. Park is active on social media and open about his experiences at war. He found a way to lighten the mood by playing Pokémon Go in the middle of the desert. 

He posted a screenshot of a Squirtle, one of the game’s three starter creatures. Meanwhile, a Poké Ball rested on his rifle:

Pokemon Go ISISLouis Park/Facebook

“Just caught my first pokemon on the Mosul front line by Teleskuf. Daesh, come challenge me to a pokemon battle. Mortars are for pussies,” Park wrote on Facebook, referencing Daesh, a disparaging nickname given to ISIS.

This proves that yes, you can find yourself a Pokémon literally anywhere you look.

Check out the original post below:

NOW WATCH: Daisy Ridley’s ‘Star Wars’ lightsaber training is intense

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.