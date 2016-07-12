A soldier played Pokémon Go while fighting ISIS in Iraq

Chances are that ever since Pokémon Go launched last week, you’ve seen people walking down the streets trying to catch a Pidgey or a Rattata.

People are playing the game everywhere — even on the battlefield.

Louis Park, an ex-U.S. marine, travelled to Iraq to work with a militia fighting ISIS in Northern Iraq. Park is active on social media and open about his experiences at war. He found a way to lighten the mood by playing Pokémon Go in the middle of the desert.

He posted a screenshot of a Squirtle, one of the game’s three starter creatures. Meanwhile, a Poké Ball rested on his rifle:

“Just caught my first pokemon on the Mosul front line by Teleskuf. Daesh, come challenge me to a pokemon battle. Mortars are for pussies,” Park wrote on Facebook, referencing Daesh, a disparaging nickname given to ISIS.

This proves that yes, you can find yourself a Pokémon literally anywhere you look.

Check out the original post below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.