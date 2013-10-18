Soldier Behind NATO Twitter Account Accidentally Lets Everyone Know How He Really Feels About Afghanistan

This mis-Tweet from the official account of International Security Assistance Force Joint Command in Afghanistan wasn’t deleted fast enough and is getting passed around the Internet.

The @IJC_Press operator apparently thought he or she was Tweeting from a personal account when dropping a comment about “this forsaken country.”

See for yourself:

IJC never acknowledged the Tweet, but we have reached out to them and the Pentagon Press Office for comment. We will update the post if they get back to us.

This Twitter screwup could have serious consequences.

“Forsaken” means “abandoned or deserted,” which is not how NATO wants to describe its ongoing, albeit reduced, mission in Afghanistan nor the country where it is trying to win goodwill.

Already ISAF has been fighting a Twitter battle with the Taliban, as described by Washington Post in 2011: “… in Twitter, [coalition forces] had a tool at hand that could shape the narrative much more quickly than news releases or responses to individual queries.”

Look for the Taliban to seize on the fact that NATO just called Afghanistan “forsaken.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.