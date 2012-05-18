SOLD: The Penthouse At One57 Sells For A Record-Breaking $90 Million

Photo: Extell Development

The penthouse at the behemoth, under-construction One57 has sold for $90 million, the most ever paid for a residential unit, according to The New York Times.While the exact price the buyer—whose identity and country of origin have not been released—paid is unknown, Extell Development Company’s Gary Barnett told The Times it was less than $100 million, yet still more than the $88 million Dmitry Rybolovlev shelled out for his daughter’s 15 Central Park West apartment.



The 10,923-square-foot penthouse on the 89th and 90th floors of the building had a price-hike in December to $110 million, but failed to peak over the $100 million mark upon selling.

rumours that a Russian bought the penthouse were dispelled. Barnett told The Times that a “nice family” purchased the penthouse and plans to use it as a home. He also said the buyer is “someone people would recognise.”

When One57 is completed, it will be among the tallest residential buildings in New York. Sales for the luxury apartments started in December and so far about half of the 92 units have been sold.

So what do you get for $90 million? Amazing views of Central Park and 23-foot ceilings.

