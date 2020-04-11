I quit my job, sold my house, and had just started travelling the world when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Here's how I'm rebuilding my life under quarantine.

Courtesy of Cheryl Rodewig The author posing next to a mural at a mall in Montpellier, France.

Last fall, Cheryl Rodewig sold her house, left a job she loved, and began plans for a seven-month dream trip across Europe with her husband.

But just as the couple made it to their first destination in France, the coronavirus was ramping up its rapid spread around the globe.

France soon went into lockdown, the couple’s last-minute return flights were cancelled, and it took a 23-hour journey of trains, planes, and buses before they finally made it back to the US.

Rodewig shares what she learned from the experience, “If you’re daydreaming about ditching it all to travel, there’s a chance it won’t work out.”

If you’ve spent any time on social media, you’ve probably seen advice to sell all your stuff and travel the world. It’s usually backed by a dramatic photo of some faraway place that you could also visit if you dusted off your passport.

Courtesy of Cheryl Rodewig Cheryl Rodewig.

I’ve always dreamed of long-term travel, but I figured I’d wait until I retired. Work first; play later. It seemed safer that way.

But plenty of people weren’t waiting. In the US bull market that led up to the COVID-19 outbreak, the internet thrived on success stories of adventurers who sold everything to travel. Don’t put off your dream, they said. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

I decided they were right. I wanted to see the world, so I would – and 2020 was the year to do it.

I had a really good plan

caption A crowded concert hall in Arles, France. source Courtesy of Cheryl Rodewig

Ever the pragmatist, I wasn’t leaving anything to chance. Over long conversations, my husband and I hashed out how we’d make seven months abroad work logistically. I tracked and forecasted our expenses, checked and double-checked online calculators. I mapped out where we’d go, narrowing the scope from “the world” down to the six European countries we could reasonably visit. My Google Doc itinerary stretched nine pages. It was beautiful.

But there were sacrifices, too. I gave notice at a job I’d loved for the past six years and put our beautiful house, which we put so much work into, up for sale. Selling everything – my piano, our perfectly good printer, the banana tree I got as a wedding gift – was hard, but there was something freeing about it, too. It felt like the prologue to an adventure.

When we got an offer on our house in November 2019, it was the day after the first case of COVID-19 in China. But I didn’t know that at the time. We accepted the offer, sold our house in December, and stayed in an Airbnb during January for the time leading up to our trip.

What’s the worst that could happen?

caption Inside Les Halles, a large market in Nîmes. source Courtesy of Cheryl Rodewig

We bought a one-way ticket to Paris arriving Feb. 16. The idea was to spend six weeks in southern France, taking things slow. We had all summer to tour the continent, there was no rush.

In those early days, the coronavirus was barely on my radar. I heard something about the outbreak in Italy, but we weren’t planning to go to Italy. I didn’t panic.

As March unravelled, the gravity of the situation broke over us. We decided to cut our trip short, first to early May, then April. When Italy went into lockdown, we bought a flight to the US leaving March 28, the last day of our first (and only) Airbnb rental.

But life still seemed normal in France. Cafes were bustling. The garden we walked to daily was filled with groups lounging in the sunshine. On Saturday, March 14, we visited Avignon, wandering the busy streets and castle walls of the famous provincial town. I feel guilty saying it now, but I had a wonderful day.

Then came the worst night of my adult life

caption The author’s husband exploring the 14th century Chartreuse du Val de Bénédiction monastery in Avignon. source Courtesy of Cheryl Rodewig

Apparently, France’s prime minister had been out that day, too. He noticed how everyone was crowding the parks and markets with characteristic joie de vivre, as though a virus killing thousands of people wasn’t running rampant. That night, he announced a lockdown. In minutes, I had an email from our airline. They had cancelled our flight.

Things suddenly looked dire. Should we stay for an indefinite period with border closures imminent, or leave while we still could? We decided to leave.

At 11 p.m., we started packing and booking transportation for the journey home. It took 23 hours and three trains, two planes, a bus, and a shuttle before we crashed at our Orlando hotel early Monday morning.

Now I have to rebuild my life in quarantine

caption A glimpse of an empty street in Arles. source Courtesy of Cheryl Rodewig

Back in the States, we got another Airbnb; you have to live somewhere. I brushed up my LinkedIn profile and started applying to jobs – turns out, a lot of people are unemployed right now. I dearly regretted everything I’d gotten rid of and began restocking as frugally as I could.

I know this pandemic has destroyed a lot more than my travel dream. In many ways, I’m one of the lucky ones.

But I still think those Instagram quotes and travel-the-world tales need an asterisk. If you’re daydreaming about ditching it all to travel, there’s a chance it won’t work out.

Even the best plans fall through, and that’s OK

caption The gardens of the Chateau de Flaugergues in Montpellier in early February. source Courtesy of Cheryl Rodewig

I worried about a lot of things while planning for our trip: that it would be too expensive, that there would be a gap on my resume, and that the airline would reject my luggage (which was six pounds overweight). I didn’t worry about a global pandemic. In hindsight, my actual fears seem silly.

The truth is, the future was and is always uncertain. To hedge against risk, we stay flexible and build safety nets. And when that doesn’t work, we adapt.

Now I have a new plan, not nearly as glamorous as my old one, but still worthwhile, I think – build a life in a new city, find meaningful work where I can contribute, and maybe buy another banana tree after all this blows over.

For now, I’ll be keeping my bananas on the counter.

