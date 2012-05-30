Jon Corzine Has Sold This Penthouse With A Great Waterfront View

Photo: Halliburton Homes

Real estate news of the weekend: Disgraced former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine finally managed to unload his waterfront Hoboken penthouse—but he sold it at a discount for $2.8 million, a small drop from his asking price of $2.9 million when the apartment first went on the market in January, according to Bloomberg.Furthermore, the selling price indicates that Corzine lost 14% on the sale since he bought it for $3.26 million in 2008—that’s probably because he really needed the money.



As many know, Corzine is currently embroiled in the aftermath of the MF Global bankruptcy, as many have placed the blame on him for the brokerage firm’s demise and the resulting $1.2 billion shortfall in customer funds. Investigators still have made little progress in locating the missing funds, and Corzine has also been sued by multiple former customers of MF Global.

The penthouse has 2 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with views of the Hudson River and Manhattan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.