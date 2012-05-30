Jon Corzine Has Sold This Penthouse With A Great Waterfront View

Lisa Du
Corzine penthouse

Photo: Halliburton Homes

Real estate news of the weekend: Disgraced former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine finally managed to unload his waterfront Hoboken penthouse—but he sold it at a discount for $2.8 million, a small drop from his asking price of $2.9 million when the apartment first went on the market in January, according to Bloomberg.Furthermore, the selling price indicates that Corzine lost 14% on the sale since he bought it for $3.26 million in 2008—that’s probably because he really needed the money.

As many know, Corzine is currently embroiled in the aftermath of the MF Global bankruptcy, as many have placed the blame on him for the brokerage firm’s demise and the resulting $1.2 billion shortfall in customer funds. Investigators still have made little progress in locating the missing funds, and Corzine has also been sued by multiple former customers of MF Global.

The penthouse has 2 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with views of the Hudson River and Manhattan.

Here's what the outside of the building at 1025 Maxwell Lane looks like.

The living room is spacious and open, and connects to the dining area.

You get a pretty expansive view up here.

Manhattan and the Hudson River can be seen from the dining area, which is right next to the balcony.

The kitchen has granite counter tops and glass cabinets.

To get to the master bedroom, you enter through this family room/foyer.

Here's the master bedroom and its fantastic view.

There are 3 and a half bathrooms in the penthouse.

The bathroom in the master suite features a separate jacuzzi tub.

The penthouse has a pre-installed Bose sound system, and adjustable lights to control the ambiance.

The penthouse comes with a Miele stainless-steel high-efficiency washer & dryer.

A floor plan of the penthouse.

Want more houses of disgraced individuals in finance?

This Is The $4.7 Million DC House DSK Can't Get Off The Market >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.