SOLARGATE: Obama Was Warned About The Disastrous Solyndra Loan

Nearly a year before Solyndra went bankrupt and engulfed the White House in scandal, President Obama’s top economic advisors warned him about the risks of the clean-energy loan program that granted the solar company more than a half-billion dollars.The Los Angeles Times reports that, at an October 2010 meeting, then-NEC director Larry Summers and Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner warned the President that the loan program, run by the Department of Energy, was not rigorous enough in its selection process, raising the risk that loans could be granted to companies who either didn’t have the ability to pay them back, or didn’t need the money in the first place.



In a memo, Summers warned that the program could “fail to advance your clean-energy agenda” and warned against betting taxpayer funds on clean-energy startups, an inherently risky investment.

But DOE Secretary Steven Chu, who was also at the meeting, defended the program, asking for less scrutiny from Treasury and the White House Office of Management and Budget.

But audits had already found problems in the loan program’s implementation. A July 2010 GAO audit found that the DOE, under pressure to start lending, had fast-tracked loan applications without completing its financial reviews. Solyndra’s application — for a $534 million loan — was one of the ones that was fast-tracked.

House Republicans are now investigating whether politics played a role in securing Solyndra’s loan. Administration officials have so far been relatively quiet about the scandal, but have defended the DOE loan program as an overall success.

In light of the LAT report, Republicans have renewed calls for the Obama administration to provide answers about its connections to the Solyndra scandal.

“The President’s been silent about this debacle so far but with this news, I think that it’s time for President Obama to do what he does best, which is to start talking,” RNC Chair Reince Priebus said on a conference call with reporters. “He owes the American people an explanation of how he’s going to get their money back and how he’ll prevent it from happening again.”

