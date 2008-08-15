Solarfun (SOLF): Target Cut, Expect Q2 Margin Weakness

Solarfun (SOLF) SOLF, a Chinese PV cell manufacturer, reports Q208 results on Aug. 27th, prior to the market open. AmTech analyst John Hardy is worried about gross margin weakness, but he believes larger-than-expected unit sales will offset this. Therefore, he is neutral:



We believe SOLF is negotiating contracts for 2009 that would imply ASPs down 8-10% on a blended basis y/y. We are modelling a steeper decline of 12% given demand uncertainty surrounding legislative updates in Spain . We believe gross margin results may come in weaker than originally anticipated due to exposure to the spot poly market.

SOLF likely saw increases on order of 3-5% versus our original 2% expectations. Despite the greater than expected gross margin decline, we believe EPS results are likely safe given shipment and ASP strength, as well as op-ex controls. In other financing news for SOLF, the company has begun to recognise proceeds from its recent $175M shelf offering. We are beginning to account for the dilution in our model at this time.

AmTech maintains NEUTRAL on Solarfun (SOLF), target cut to $17.

See Also:

Solarfun Power (SOLF): Record Sales Contract “Incremental Positive” (SOLF)

Solarfun Power (SOLF), Yingli Green Energy (YGE) and Others: 50%+ Exposure To Spain (YGE, SPWR, STP, CSIQ, SOLF)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.