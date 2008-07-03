Solarfun Power (SOLF), Yingli Green Energy (YGE) and Others: 50%+ Exposure To Spain

As the risks surronding Spain’s solar subsidy policies mount, Credit Suisse reviews relative exposure. These 5 solar companies had more than 50% exposure to Spain in the last quarter and could be hurt the most by lower than expected subsidies:
- Yingli Green Energy (YGE)
- SunPower (SPWR)
- Suntech Power (STP)
- Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- Solarfun Power (SOLF)
