Solarfun Power (SOLF), Yingli Green Energy (YGE) and Others: 50%+ Exposure To Spain

As the risks surronding Spain’s solar subsidy policies mount, Credit Suisse reviews relative exposure. These 5 solar companies had more than 50% exposure to Spain in the last quarter and could be hurt the most by lower than expected subsidies:



Yingli Green Energy (YGE)

SunPower (SPWR)

Suntech Power (STP)

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Solarfun Power (SOLF)

