Solarfun Power (SOLF): Jeffries Lukewarm

Jeffries initiates on Solarfun Power (SOLF) at BUY but sees only 15% upside. The firm cites 3 reasons for the pseudo-bullishness:



the one-third stake purchased by Good Energies, a leading global investor in renewable energy, is a vote of confidence

new management hires will provide a spark to the company

declining silicon costs could help margins

Jeffries initiates Solarfun Power (SOLF) with BUY, target price $18.

