SolarCity Shares Are Down After Announcing Q4 Results

SolarCity just reported its Q4 financial results, and at first glance the numbers don’t look good.

The company reported an adjusted loss of $US0.46 per share. This was actually narrower than the $US0.58 expected by analysts.

This was on revenue of $US47.3 million, which was higher than the $US45.1 million expected.

Guidance, however, was a bit weaker than expected. Management expected to report a Q1 loss of $US0.70-$0.80 per share. Analysts were looking for a $US0.50 per share loss.

Last month, management announced it would be delaying this earnings announcement due to accounting related delays.

The stock is down by around 1% in after-hours trading.

