In One Chart, Here's How Elon Musk's Solar Company Is Crushing Everyone Else In The Industry

Elon Musk-chaired SolarCity shares are sliding after hours. The company failed to report full earnings on time due to new accounting delays from new acquisitions and changing overhead costs.

But the dip belies what is shaping up to be the total dominance of the firm in the U.S. residential distributed generation (D.G.) market.

The firm said they’d installed 280 megawatts of solar power last year, the equivalent of up to 70,000 homes.

According to their data, as of Q3, one-third of the rooftop panels you now see in the U.S. have now been installed by SolarCity. We haven’t even seen Q4, due to the delay.

