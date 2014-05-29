SolarCity is doing a Groupon.

For $US1, homeowners will get a $US400 discount on the firm’s rooftop panel leasing package.

It will be available in the 15 states in which SolarCity operates, including New York. The discount will be applied toward the electricity consumed. Installation is free.

“This takes us back to our roots,” Jonathan Bass, the firm’s VP for communications, said in an interview, referring to the fact that in its earliest days SolarCity offered community-wide discounts for greater penetration. “It’s a really attractive model, it makes it digital and allows us to scale it.”

The firm has previously partnered with Best Buy and Home Depot to sell access to solar panels.

The offer runs through the next four days.

