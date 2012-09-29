Stunning Infographic Places Euro Countries Between The Inflationary Sun And A Deflationary Black Hole

Here is a neat infographic from GoldMoney.com, comparing inflation in the Eurozone to the solar system, with the sun as exploding inflation and a black hole as deflation.



Their point is that while most central banks have “one lever for one country,” the unique structure of the Eurozone and the European Central Bank has created a situation of “one lever for 17 countries,” whereby pulling the easing handle has 17-different effects.

Photo: GoldMoney.com

