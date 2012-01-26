Solar Storms And 13 Other Unusual Risks That Should Have You Freaking Out This Year

Photo: NASA via Flickr

Risk management is a part of our everyday lives. Everyone knows to look both ways before crossing the street. Most also know to diversify their investment portfolios to limit the impact of a stock market crash.But, what about the less obvious risks?



On Monday morning, a solar flare erupted sending large amounts of radiation to earth. Flares have the effect of disrupting satellite communication and causing radio interference. This recent flare forced some aeroplanes to adjust their flight plans.

The World Economic Forum recently published its list of 50 Global Risks of 2012. This list includes many well-known risks like fiscal imbalances, carbon emissions, and income disparity.

But it also includes unusual ones like solar flares.

What follows is a list of risks once believed only to exist in science fiction novels. They’re also risks that seriously concern 469 experts and industry leaders surveyed by the World Economic Forum.

We ran a version of this slideshow weeks before the recent solar storm. Will the other risks also come true?

